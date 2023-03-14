Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 2.5 %

Adobe stock traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.34. 439,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,148. The firm has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.56.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.