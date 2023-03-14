Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Advanced Health Intelligence stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,896. Advanced Health Intelligence has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Health Intelligence

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

Featured Stories

