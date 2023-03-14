Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Advanced Health Intelligence stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,896. Advanced Health Intelligence has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 3.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.
