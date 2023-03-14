Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 443,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,250. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

