Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,797 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

