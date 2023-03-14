Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Timken worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Timken by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TKR stock traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 81,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.