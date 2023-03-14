Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.37 on Tuesday, reaching $626.84. The stock had a trading volume of 496,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $261.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

