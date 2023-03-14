Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $17.43 Million Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,191 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. 118,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

