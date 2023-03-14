Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $22.43 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 4,151,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,239,984. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

