Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $27.95 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

RTX traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $98.91. 1,254,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,036. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

