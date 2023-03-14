Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $34.25 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,587 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.9% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $34,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PANW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.67. 896,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,761. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.95. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,535.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total value of $1,275,262.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,547,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $19,017,662. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.