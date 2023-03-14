Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $56.18 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $56,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 220,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 169,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 32,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.77. 1,196,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.