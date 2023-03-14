Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 253,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

