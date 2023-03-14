Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 46,394 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.67% of Kura Sushi USA worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,080,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 4.0 %

KRUS opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $626.56 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

