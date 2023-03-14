Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 181,803 shares during the period. SM Energy comprises approximately 5.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $55,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of SM stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. SM Energy has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

