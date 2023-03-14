Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $201.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

