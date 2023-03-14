Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $108.53.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

