Advisory Research Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,512 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,498,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 796,649 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,164,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 685,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $5,800,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCVI opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

