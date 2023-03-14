Advisory Research Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1,642.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,475 shares during the period. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

NYSE EQNR opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

