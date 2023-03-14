Advisory Research Inc. Sells 4,630 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.18% of Evolent Health worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,955. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

EVH stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Stories

