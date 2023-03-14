Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,338,068 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

