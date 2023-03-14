Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.17.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
