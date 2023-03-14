Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Up 8.2%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 331,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,783,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.65 million, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,014,610.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,393.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,289.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,489. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

