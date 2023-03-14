aelf Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $197.99 million and $43.49 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,468,164 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

