AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 934,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AMLLF opened at C$14.41 on Tuesday. AEON Mall has a 12-month low of C$13.88 and a 12-month high of C$15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.41.

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. engages in the development, management, and operation of shopping malls. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China and Asean. The Asean segment covers Aeon Malls in Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar. The company was founded on November 12, 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

