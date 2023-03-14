AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 934,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMLLF opened at C$14.41 on Tuesday. AEON Mall has a 12-month low of C$13.88 and a 12-month high of C$15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.41.
AEON Mall Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEON Mall (AMLLF)
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.