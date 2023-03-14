AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

