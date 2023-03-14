AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

HYG opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

