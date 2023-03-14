AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $735,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

