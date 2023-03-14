AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 1,858 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after acquiring an additional 919,378 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,046,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.3% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 660,553 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,984,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 726,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 437,467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPSB stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

