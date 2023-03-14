AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 7,589 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

