AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.