Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AFGVF opened at C$2.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.21. Agfa-Gevaert has a fifty-two week low of C$2.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98.
Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile
