Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AFGVF opened at C$2.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.21. Agfa-Gevaert has a fifty-two week low of C$2.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98.

Get Agfa-Gevaert alerts:

Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.