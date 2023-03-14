AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 40,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AGM Group Price Performance

Shares of AGM Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819. AGM Group has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.