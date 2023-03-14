AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AGNCO stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 56,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,168. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

