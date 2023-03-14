AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

AGFS stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

About AgroFresh Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

