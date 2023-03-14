AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %
AGFS stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.
