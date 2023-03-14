AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $230.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.70 and a 200-day moving average of $240.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

