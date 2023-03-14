Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Aion has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00188603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00080684 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00053296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000760 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004176 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

