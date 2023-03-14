Aion Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $5.86 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00183344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00047420 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00048666 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000744 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003842 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

