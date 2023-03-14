Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.08) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.67) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.30 ($2.47) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Air France-KLM stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €1.67 ($1.80). 22,619,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($15.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €1.60 and its 200-day moving average is €1.44.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

