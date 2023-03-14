Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading

