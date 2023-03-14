Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 889,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,226. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.