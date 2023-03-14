Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Aisin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aisin has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.00.
