Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Aisin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aisin has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Aisin alerts:

About Aisin

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.