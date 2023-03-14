Ajit A. Patel Acquires 2,500 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) Director Ajit A. Patel bought 2,500 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

MCBS stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 34,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,289. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $439.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 39.41%.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

