Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $448,749.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AKAM traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,466. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

