Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKTS stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 363,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,806. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. Equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

