Albany International Corp. (AIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Albany International stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,945. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97. Albany International has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,911,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albany International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

