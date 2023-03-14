Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Albemarle has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albemarle to earn $27.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 1.0 %

Albemarle stock opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $172.78 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,802,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4,496.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 162,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.