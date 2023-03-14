Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

