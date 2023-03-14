Algorand Price Tops $0.22 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $107.47 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00052511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00022693 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,245,707 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,082,550 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

