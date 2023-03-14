Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Price Performance

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, analysts expect that Allakos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.