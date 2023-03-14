Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Boosted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Allegion by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Allegion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,514 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 1.4 %

Allegion stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

