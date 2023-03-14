Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 12.9% in February

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,232. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $10.66.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0681 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
